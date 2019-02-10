BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City ISD said in a statement police were told about a possible shot being fired near the middle school Friday.

Officers talked with witnesses, and were told they heard four to five gunshots.

Witnesses said they heard a bang and saw where a projectile hit a window on the north side of the middle school according to the statement.

The shots were reported to have come from the north, or Cow Bayou area.

Police searched the entire area all the way to the bayou and no one was found according to the statement.

All police and administrators were on heightened alert in accordance with BISD Emergency Operating Procedures according to the statement.

The statement says evidence shows someone possibly shot a gun in the wooded area of the bayou and one of the shots skipped or ricocheted and hit the building.

No other issues were reported that evening.



From a Bridge City ISD statement:

On Friday, 9/27/19, at approximately 6:00 p.m., BCISD PD was made aware of a possible shot having been fired near the Middle School. Officers were immediately on the scene and spoke with several witnesses. The witnesses advised they heard what they thought was four to five gunshots then heard a bang and saw where a projectile had struck a window on the north side of the Middle School building.

The shots were reported to come from the north, or Cow Bayou area. BCPD was called to assist and officers did a search of the entire area all the way to the bayou; however, no one was found. To err on the side of caution, and in accordance with the BCISD Emergency Operating Procedures, all police and administrators were on heightened alert.

It appears from the evidence that someone possibly had been shooting a gun in the wooded area of the bayou and one of these shots apparently skipped, or ricocheted and struck the building. No other impacts were seen on the building. No actual projectile was found. No other issues were reported that evening.