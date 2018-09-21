ORANGE — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water advisory for people who get their water from the Orange County Water Control Improvement District #2 public water system (West Orange).

Customers on east side of town including Pearson, Greenbriar, Westmore, Lawndale, Bellcrest, Foreman, Holland, Hwy 87 Holland, Western from 87 to Quincy, Quincy, Longhorn, Buffalo, and Alamo to boil their water prior to consumption, according to a release from the water district.

The water district says customers should boil water before brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jason Lawson or April Lombardo at 409-883-4003.

