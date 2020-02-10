Body found in Alligator Bayou Friday afternoon

A passerby called police about finding the body at 3:15 p.m. Friday. An autopsy has been ordered and the body was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A body was discovered in Alligator Bayou Friday afternoon.

A passerby called police about finding the body at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 2.

Port Arthur Fire and Police responded to the scene. A justice of the peace was called to the scene to pronounce the person dead, officials said.

An autopsy has been ordered. The body is being taken to the Jefferson County Morgue for autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.