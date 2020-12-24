Final resting places destroyed after 'bizarre' incident at Deweyville Cemetery

Michael Nolan was intoxicated when he drove through the cemetery knocking down at least two dozen tomb stones.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Families across Newton County are hurting. Their loved ones' final resting places are now desecrated and the scene of a bizarre crime.

This all went down this past weekend. Since then families have been cleaning up the damage, but many say the impact is already done.

"It's just so hard to see him leave. I can't believe he's gone," Helen Vontoure said.

Eight months after the death of Vontoure's friend, Roy, she has returned to the one place that has brought her closure, the Deweyville Cemetery.



"I decided to come out here during the holiday to see Royboy just to let him know that he is not forgotten,” Vontoure said. “He helped me out many of times when I needed help, when I'm stuck or have a flat or anything, I could call on Roy."



The place where loved ones go to say their final goodbye was desecrated Friday night after a man drove through Deweyville Cemetery leaving behind broken plots and piles of destruction.

"It's very bizarre, but that just goes to show you what stupid drugs will do to some people." said Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles

Rowles tells 12news that the driver, Michael Nolan, was intoxicated when he drove through the cemetery knocking down at least two dozen tomb stones. Nolan was arrested and charged with DWI and criminal mischief.



"I'm glad he's in jail,” Rowles said. “We've got enough stuff going on without having to deal with what would have happened. Some of them people would have caught him."



While Vontoure's loved one’s grave was not damaged, she is happy to see some form of justice for those who were not as lucky.



"It kind of relieves me knowing that he won’t be back out here, knowing that everyone here and their family, they feel safe. It's heartbreaking. I hear that someone would do that to come out here and destroy the property," Vontoure said.

