Man charged with DWI, criminal mischief after SUV damages 2 dozen headstones in Deweyville Cemetery

Deputies believe the man was under the influence of some kind of drugs.

NEWTON, Texas — A Deweyville man deputies believe was on some type of drug is behind bars after his SUV heavily damaged portions of a Newton County cemetery this past weekend.

When deputies arrived at the Deweyville Cemetery over the weekend they found Michael Nolan Ryan, 27, intoxicated on what they believed to be some type of drug according to Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles.

Ryan told deputies that he intended to dig up the body of a friend who had died earlier this year according to Rowles.

He had gotten his Chevy Tahoe stuck in the mud at the cemetery and in the process had knocked over at least two dozen headstones at the cemetery Rowles told 12News.

Deputies arrested Ryan on DWI and criminal mischief charges and took him to the Newton County jail where he is being held on bonds totaling $82,500 according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.