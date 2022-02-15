Texas Gov says $1.7B biorefinery, 142 jobs coming to Newton County

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that USA BioEnergy, through its subsidiary Texas Renewable Funds (TRF), will build a new $1.7 billion advanced biorefinery in Bon Wier, Texas. The biorefinery will convert one million green tons of wood waste into 34 million gallons annually of premium clean burning transportation fuel including Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel, and Renewable Naphtha. Future expansion will double the plant’s production capacity to 68 million gallons annually, and the plant will also capture and sequester approximately 50 million metric tons of CO2 over the life of the biorefinery. This new biorefinery will create 142 jobs in the Newton County community.



"We are excited that USA BioEnergy has chosen East Texas as the home for their new advanced biorefinery," said Governor Abbott. "This investment will further cement Texas as an innovative energy leader and will bring unprecedented economic opportunities to Bon Weir and Newton County. Thank you to USA BioEnergy for selecting Newton County for this incredible project and I appreciate the hard work of our local and state partners to secure this investment. I look forward to our continued work together as we create an even brighter future for the entire Lone Star State."



“USA BioEnergy performed an extensive site search and analysis to identify the best location for our project," said Nick Andrews, USA BioEnergy CEO. "State and local incentives then became the key component of our decision and we’re excited to select Bon Wier. We’ve had tremendous assistance from Economic Development in Newton County, including leadership from Judge Kenneth Weeks, Nancy Windham, President & CEO of Texas Forest Country Partnership, Don Iles with Sabine River Authority of Texas and Rob Hughes, Executive Director, Texas Forestry Association among many others.”



“It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that we welcome Texas Renewable Fuels to Newton County," said Kenneth Weeks, Newton County Judge. "The announcement of this $1.7 billion project brings news of 142 new jobs at completion, an estimated 585 direct construction and related workers’ jobs during construction with $877 million in direct revenues for construction related companies. In total, the project supports an estimated $1.2 billion in gross area product or economic activity during construction. Texas Renewable Fuels will bring substantial improvement in the quality of life for the residents of Newton County. Working with CEO, Nick Andrews, and the leadership team this past year has been a great pleasure. We also want to thank all the partners and supporters of this project to Newton County. We especially want to thank Governor Greg Abbott and his team for all the support and programs to solidify their decision for Newton County."



"I would like to express my appreciation to Texas Renewable Fuels for selecting Newton County to build a new manufacturing facility which will provide and support the growing market for sustainable and renewable fuels," said Senator Robert Nichols. "The economic impact of this project will benefit the community, local businesses and grow our local and state economic output."



"Newton County is a phenomenal place that is poised for economic expansion and growth," said Representative James White. "I am very excited about Texas Renewable Fuels selecting a site in Newton County which will increase local prosperity in rural Deep East Texas. I support the creation of jobs and the diversification of our nation’s energy portfolio. Texas Renewable Fuels will create 142 jobs at completion and provide additional opportunities for Newton County by providing opportunity through cutting-edge science, new technology and a market for our wood fiber.”



"Newton Independent School District is excited about the announcement by Texas Renewable Fuels, who will be locating an advanced biorefinery within the boundaries of Newton ISD," said Michelle Barrow, Newton Independent School District Superintendent. "Newton ISD participated in a Chapter 313 incentive, which temporarily limits a property’s appraised value to encourage business investments within school district borders. Texas Renewable Fuels has agreed to create 142 permanent, full-time jobs. The project will bring industry to the Newton area, an enhancement towards the education of our youth and the quality of life of our current and future workforce."



USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona, created to produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feedstock.