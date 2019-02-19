BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will welcome a new arena football team this spring.

The Bighorns will be hosted by Ford Park for the season, with the first home game set for Saturday, April 13, against the Virginia Iron Horses.

The Bighorns are part of the National Gridiron League, a group that will welcome twelve teams this spring according to a Ford Park news release. Former Arena Football League veteran wide receiver Joshua Bush will be head coach for the Bighorns according to the release. The Bighorns will compete in the NGL's western conference according to the release.

Information on tickets can be found on the Bighorns website.

The team's season will open with a game against the Georgia Wildcats in Albany, Georgia.