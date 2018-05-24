Forest Lawn Memorial Park and the City of Beaumont will be hosting the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The service will begin in the Forest Lawn Chapel at 10 a.m. to the sounds of patriotic music and taps and bagpipes. Lieutenant Colonel Donald Santillo of the 597th Transportation Brigade of the United States Army will be the guest speaker.

Following the chapel service, guests will head to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Memorial Park for the laying of the wreaths in honor of fallen veterans.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, SETX Chapter No. 292 will also be holding a flag retirement ceremony. The community is encouraged to bring all worn and tattered flags to be retired properly.

"We hope people will come out to the ceremony and take time to give thanks to those who risk their lives while in service to the country. Although Memorial Day is a national day of reflection, we should honor those who have risked it all for our freedom, every day," stated Forest Lawn general manager Danny Blanchard.

