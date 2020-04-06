BEAUMONT, Texas — In a statement on Wednesday night, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary announced the department will change techniques surrounding arrests after a video was shared on social media earlier in the week of an officer restraining a teen.

According to the statement, Beaumont Police were called to Parkdale Mall on Februrary 22 about 20 or more juveniles fighting in the parking lot.

It went on to say the '29 second video depicted a few moments of an incident that lasted more than half of an hour.'

Officers found a large group of people when they arrived at the mall.



The officer on scene who had called for assistance pointed out a young woman who had been fighting and officers called out to her and started to approach her according to the statement.

That's when police say a 17-year-old boy yelled and reached out to 'interfere with the arrest.'

He was told he was under arrest, and officers say he resisted. The officers were 'able to push him to the ground to try to gain control of him.'

RELATED: Cell phone video shows Beaumont officer using now controversial tactic during February arrest

MORE | Read the chief's full statement

'Once he was on the ground, he was rolled onto his stomach, and one officer applied pressure to the male's upper back and neck with his knee, to hold him while he was being handcuffed,' the release says.

The statement says the officer didn't place his full weight on the 17-year-old.

Police say no one was injured, and after reviewing the body camera footage and other evidence, Chief Jimmy Singletary says he supports the actions of the officers.

The release says the officers acted in accordance with department policies and rules. Officers immediately had him stand up and move to a safe location before being placed in police vehicle.

Police say the young man said he was only trying to protect his sister, and after conversation, he 'indicated that he had made a mistake and apologized' for his actions.

The officer 'noted his good attitude, and ultimately, decided to release him without filing any criminal charges.'

'It is sad that these officers did nothing wrong, but are now getting death threats. It is disconcerting that people in the community are making derogatory and disparaging remarks toward the officers after seeing a seconds-long video. I believe that Beaumont Police Officers are doing an excellent job during extremely difficult circumstances, and I am proud of the work that our officers do despite what some civic leaders say about issues that they know very little about,' Singletary said.

Singletary says they'll be doing things differently in the future.

'After careful consideration, I have decided the Beaumont Police Department will not teach or condone techniques that involve the intentional use of knees on an arrestee's head or neck as a contact point,' Singletary said in the release.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Why do protests escalate into riots? Martin L. King, Jr. explained it 53 years ago

Pentagon-president clash breaks open over military and protests

7pm Update: Cristobal weakens over Mexico, Southeast Texas still under threat if storm moves back into Gulf