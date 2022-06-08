Beaumont Police investigating death of 4-year-old boy in city's North End

Officers responded to a call about a victim of a shooting around 9:35 p.m. in the 400 block of east Lucus Drive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child, officer Carol Riley confirmed with 12News.

Officers responded to a call about a victim of a shooting around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Lucus Drive.

Details surrounding the child's death are unclear at this time, but police say the incident happened in the house.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Child Protective Services is also involved in the investigation, Collins said.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

