x
Local News

Deadly crash involving motorcycle closes inside eastbound, westbound lanes of I10 in Beaumont

The crash happened in the 700 block of Interstate 10 eastbound near the downtown exit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating to find out what led to a deadly crash Sunday evening that involved a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Interstate 10 eastbound near the downtown exit, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. The two inside lanes of both Interstate 10 east and westbound are closed.

Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes and said they will provide an update when the lanes are reopened. 

At this time, it is unclear how many people were injured, what led to the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

