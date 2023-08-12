Beaumont Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that left 1 man dead early Saturday morning

39-year-old Sebastian C. Leith lost control, flipped several times and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one man dead.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:46 AM, a black 2016 Acura MDX was traveling westbound in the 4700 block of Phelan Blvd. when it struck a gold SUV, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Phelan Blvd. and was making a left turn onto Calder Ave.

The driver of the black Acura lost control, flipped several times and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the gold SUV fled the scene.



The driver, 39-year-old Sebastian C. Leith, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run fatality crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.