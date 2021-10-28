'Lucky to be alive' | Beaumont mom recounts traveling on I-10 when tornado formed

A viral video showing the funnel clouds taken by a driver named Mary Phan captured the horrifying moments as the destructive tornado crossed over I-10.

ORANGE, Texas — Kelly Morgan was traveling eastbound on I-10 Tuesday with her husband when the sky started to turn dark and heavy clouds began rolling in. Morgan was past Vidor heading towards Orange when suddenly the weather took a turn for the worse.

"We saw really black clouds, very low black clouds, swiftly moving to the left. Shortly after that I looked to my right and saw the tornado," Morgan said.

A viral video showing the funnel clouds taken by a driver named Mary Phan captured the horrifying moments as the destructive tornado crossed over I-10.

That video caught Morgan's eye after it was posted. She told 12News she and her husband were driving right alongside Phan, the viewer who took that incredible video.

"We were right next to her. We were the car directly to the left of her," Morgan said.

Morgan said the funnel cloud started approaching I-10 and the dangerous tornado started to cross I-10 coming right for Morgan and the other drivers in traffic.

"It was extremely terrifying. We didn't know what to do. Thankfully the 18-wheeler and Mary had started to stop and slow down. And we all three stopped at the same time. And thankfully, the traffic behind us stopped too," Morgan explained.

Morgan and other drivers on I-10 were able to avoid the tornado's path. So far, only minor injuries have been reported as a result of this storm.

"It is a miracle right before our eyes. We are so thankful to God for his protection over us. It was just truly his mercy that all of the cars on both sides of the highway were able to stop" Morgan said.