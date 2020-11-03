BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic is backed up on Eastex Freeway northbound near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont after a major accident was reported.

Beaumont Police say one person has died in connection with the crash.

Northbound traffic will be shut down for several hours, and police are encouraging northbound drivers to use Concord and Major.

Closures include the northbound lanes of the highway and service road north of Dowlen to Hwy. 105.

Police have talked to some witnesses, but say it's too early to say exactly what led up to the crash.

"Obviously, it was very tragic. A very violent crash. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family that was affected," Beaumont Police spokesperson Haley Morrow said. "And anyone who was involved."

