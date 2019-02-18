BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont is now bee-friendly.

The City of Beaumont installed three signs to raise awareness about the importance of pollinator conservation, the city posted on its Facebook page Monday, Feb. 18.

The Bee City street signs are now at Tyrrell Park on Fannett Road, Magnolia Avenue and I-10, and at the intersection of Calder Avenue and Phelan Boulevard.

The new signs are part of the city partnering with Bee City USA's Beaumont chapter.

Beaumont's City Council voted on Oct. 23, 2018 to become an official Bee City, making it the 77th city nationwide to do so.

Bee City USA's mission is to create dialogue in urban areas about the role pollinators like bees have in local communities and what people can do to give them a healthy habitat, according to the organization's website.

This program, which calls for communities to follow a set of commitments to creating sustainable habitats for pollinators, is an initiative of The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, an Oregon-based nonprofit.

"[This is] vital to feeding the planet," the organization said on its website.

The group urges local governments like cities and counties to follow these guidelines and become certified as Bee City USA affiliates.

The City of Beaumont said they encourage residents to learn how to support and protect pollinators.