Beaumont Housing Authority temporarily opening applications for Section 8 waiting list

The pre-application period will open August 9, 2023 and run through August 11, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ﻿The Beaumont Housing Authority is temporarily opening applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list.

This can benefit anyone looking for an apartment or house with affordable rent or anyone that would like to pay rent that doesn't exceed 30% of their total family income.

All interested parties must complete an online application on the Beaumont Housing Authority website and click on the "New and Current Applicants" tab on the right side of the screen and follow the registration and application instructions.

Those who don't have access to a computer can visit the application kiosk located in the Beaumont Housing Authority Central Office lobby at 1890 Laurel St. Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Applicants may also use a computer at a public library.

Applicants must include a valid and current email address as all future correspondence will be sent via email.

The Beaumont Housing Authority serves almost 3,000 families with affordable housing opportunities in and around the Southeast Texas region.

They own and manage 642 affordable rental housing units and own an additional 705 units of non-federally-subsidized affordable units through their public/private mixed finance portfolio, according to their website.

