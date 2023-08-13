Beaumont firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at former electrical warehouse

At least one firefighter has been sent to a Beaumont hospital to be checked out because of the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont firefighters are battling a two alarm blaze at an abandoned electrical warehouse Sunday night not far from MLK Pkwy and Calder Ave.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the former West Buford Electrical Supply in the 800 block of Gulf St. just before 8 p.m. according to Beaumont Fire Chief Earl White.

The building, at the corner of Gulf St. and Harrison Ave a block west of MLK Pkwy, is a total loss according to White.

Eight fire engines and two ladder trucks responded to what the fire chief described as a "big fire."

At least one firefighter has been sent to a Beaumont hospital to be checked out because of the heat White told 12News.

The fire department had electricity cut off in the area of the fire White said.

Beaumont 2-alarm warehouse fire 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.