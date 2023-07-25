x
Beaumont teen sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to 2022 murder

Kaylon Johnson pled guilty to the charge related to the 2022 shooting death of Richard Shillow.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teen has been sentenced following a plea deal on a murder charge.

Kaylon Johnson appeared in the 252nd District Court Tuesday morning July 25, 2023.

He pled guilty to the charge related to the 2022 shooting death of Richard Shillow and was sentenced to 25 years.

Johnson waived his right to appeal. He will not be allowed to own a firearm following his release from prison.

Johnson was 16-years-old at the time of the murder.

On March 28, 2022, Richard Shillow, 32, was found laying on his back next to a red Cadillac with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shillow was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died. A witness told police that two men, one with a gun, approached the car and started shooting.

Surveillance video showed the suspect's vehicle was a stolen GMC. The car was found after it was tracked using a cell phone left in it at the time of the theft.

Officers spotted the GMC and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested the people in the car after it was stopped. Johnson was one of the 5 people arrested.

