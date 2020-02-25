BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont city leaders say they're prepared to confront a crisis in the making. They're worried about homeless camps, especially one under a bridge over Washington Boulevard near I-10.

It was a heated city council meeting at times, the one thing that they did agree on was that something needs to be done before Beaumont joins the growing list of cities across the country where homelessness has become an epidemic.

Beaumont City Council held a workshop this afternoon discussing ways to decrease what has become a growing number of homeless camps across the city.

The council looked at several images of camps located underneath I-10 along Washington. Representatives from TxDOT were there and said they are not an enforcement agency. Collectively, the council agreed that they are going to work with TxDOT and drainage districts to find a solution.

Councilman Mike Getz tells 12News there are plans in the works to announce a capital campaign to provide additional housing options for the homeless.

