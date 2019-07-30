BEAUMONT, Texas — A vacant building on Calder Avenue in Beaumont has officially been given the city's stamp of approval for a new purpose. Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved a specific use permit to allow a tequila bar to move in on the 4200 block.

Back in June, the planning commission recommended seven to one to approve the request with one condition. As long as construction plans meet all water utility requirements for water and sewer services, owner Ashley Hernandez can move forward with her plans.

"We want people to love the spirit as much as we do," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is a Lamar graduate with a business degree. She along with her husband are taking on the new venture.

Their hope is that by opening "Lacuna Tequila Bar," they can help people find something they really like.

"One of the things that we usually find when we talk to people about tequila is, we say 'tequila,' and they instantly go 'ew that's so gross,'" Hernandez said.

She hopes to change their minds. They want to help people create a pallet, and choose a tequila they enjoy. Hernandez also wants to show people how to enjoy the spirit outside of a margarita.

Hernandez said they'll offer a variety of specialty tequilas, along with other spirits and small plates of food, like tacos and ceviche.

"We want to help them branch out, to find something because maybe there's a brand that they prefer better than others," Hernanzez said.

Their plan is to make Lacuna a relaxed spot, with a more high-end feel.

"We want people to come in where they can sit down and have a drink with friends but also where they can bring a business partner in and conduct business as well," Hernandez said.

Hernandez hopes to have the bar open by November. Their hours will be Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m.- 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.