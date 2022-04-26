City council gives green light to business owners seeking to open 2 new 'drinking places' in Beaumont

One of the businesses is expected to have a drive-thru that offers to-go daquiris.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont community members are expected to have two new family-friendly places to enjoy alcohol thanks to unanimous decisions from city council members.

Gabrielle Blanco with the Buckstin Brewing Company asked the city for permission to open a brewpub. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council gave the company the green light.

The new addition to the city is expected to be located at 6280 Phelan Boulevard. Half of the building will be used to make beer, and the other half will be a “family-friendly” restaurant.

The idea was already approved by the city’s planning commission but needed the council’s approval before a permit could be issued.

When Beaumont Councilman Chris Durio asked if the brewpub would be near the new Legacy High School campus, City Manager Chris Boone said it would. The school has not been built yet, so Boone said distance requirement to approve the brewpub was not a factor.

Tammi Scott was also given the green light by the city council to open a "drinking place" at 10425 Eastex Freeway, Suite 100. Scott's business will be called "The Dirty Daquiri."

Durio asked Boone what is the definition of a "drinking place?" Boone said that if 51% or more of what a business sells is alcohol; it is defined as "drinking place."

Based on Scott's application, the business will have a “family-friendly" environment. Drinks there will be offered in alcoholic and non-alcoholic forms.

Scott’s business is also expected to include a drive-thru window, where to-go daiquiris will be offered.

Some council members raised concerns about sound, stating that there have been issues in past with business that offer music. Boone told council members that there are homes near the area and a sound barrier would have to be in the final plans.

Boone also said the city will have to approve a final design for safety reasons.