LIST: Southeast organizations giving turkeys, Thanksgiving dinners ahead of holidays

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanksgiving is approaching quickly and some Southeast Texas organizations are looking to help your family have food on the table.

Here’s a list of organizations that are giving back to those in need this holiday season. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any Southeast Texas organizations providing food for the holidays to those in need, email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Thursday, November 17

New Day Deliverance Holiness Church in Beaumont from 10 a.m. to noon

The Southeast Texas Food Bank is handing out food boxes at the New Day Deliverance Holiness Church from 10 a.m. to noon.



It's located at 1310 Van Buren Street in Beaumont. It's a drive-thru style first-come, first-serve type of giveaway.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Magnolia Park on Gulf Avenue in Beaumont from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Beaumont Panthers are giving away free turkeys, door prizes, and gift cards for people who roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine. It's happening at the Magnolia Park at 2930 Gulf Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Redemption Church in Beaumont from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.



The Redemption Church is hosting its third annual Turkey Day Giveaway. 500 free turkeys from H-E-B will be given to members of the community on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one turkey per household.

The only requirement for those in need is that they show up to the church on Saturday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street in Beaumont.