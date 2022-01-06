Batson resident wins $5M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket bought in Sour Lake

The ticket is the first of four "top prizes" worth $5 million in the "Casino Millions" game.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — One lucky Southeast Texas man is a new millionaire after buying a winning lottery ticket.

A Batson resident recently purchased a "Casino Millions" Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was bought at the J & R Meat Market, which is a Valero gas station, along Highway 326 in Sour Lake the release said.

The clerk who sold the winning ticket, Melanie Lopez, said she's "kind of a little shocked"

"We didn't believe it at first until we started getting calls," Lopez told 12News.

Lopez told 12News she sold the ticket last to Thursday to man who left the store after buying it but that's all she recalls.

Her boss told 12News that she recalled that the store once sold a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 about five or six years ago.

Store employees had no idea who the man was or where he was from but say they were happy to learn the winner was someone from Southeast Texas.

The ticket is the first of four "top prizes" worth $5 million in the "Casino Millions" game.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous the release said.

The odds of winning anything in the "Casino Millions" game, including a "break-even prize," is one in 3.57 the release said.

