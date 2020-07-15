Teachers hold sit-in protest at Texas Capitol to demand changes on reopening schools

Most teachers told KVUE's Mari Salazar they want classes to stay online until COVID-19 cases decrease.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas teachers, parents and staff are participating in a sit-in protest at the Texas State Capitol on July 15 to "strongly urge" the Texas Education Agency and Gov. Greg Abbott to reconsider reopening schools for in-person learning. Most teachers told KVUE's Mari Salazar they want classes to stay online until COVID-19 cases decrease.

On July 14, Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health issued an order that all school districts and private schools in the county should delay reopening on-campus instruction. The emergency order was issued in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region and is effective immediately.

According to the order, school systems cannot reopen for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7. Virtual instruction will be permitted. Additionally, no extracurricular sports or activities are allowed to take place until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction.

Escott added that in-person classes could lead to anywhere between 40 to more than 1,300 deaths among students in Travis County alone.

The protest will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.