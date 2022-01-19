AmeriCorps seeking new recruits as the Texas program faces staffing shortages



Uncertainties and COVID-19 surges have decreased their recruitment numbers, but they also have more positions to fill.



"Because of some additional funding that was passed last year with the American Rescue Plan, that gave more money to AmeriCorps to open up more positions to meet those needs," Kolar said.



Another reason it's hard for some to commit to the program?



"I basically took a huge pay cut,” Harris said. “I'm making half of what I was making before but something I don't know what it was I just had this strong intuition and gut feeling to take a leap of faith.”



Kolar said full-time members make between $16,000 and $30,000 per year, and they also offer an education award, which is $5,000 to $6,000 that can be used to further their education or pay back student loans after they complete the program. They also offer healthcare and childcare.



"I was a single mom at the time and so I needed help paying for daycare so I could fare and they have financial aid assistance for my childcare," Harris said.



Still, Harris said the reward is worth it.



"If they're able to do it, to do it to try it out at least once,” Harris said. “I really think everyone should try to serve at least one AmeriCorps term in their lives…it was worth it."



The One Star Foundation, which is the AmeriCorps program in Texas, is now recruiting for positions starting in the summer and fall. You can apply or just learn more online at OneStarFoundation.org.