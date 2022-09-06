'This is very high-quality living' | Affordable housing complexes available in Beaumont, Jasper

The TGLO was awarded $22 million to build Abby Court, a 210-unit rental complex in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to two new apartment complexes, officials said eligible area residents will not have to choose between high-quality and affordable living.

There are new affordable housing complexes in the east and Southeast Texas area. One is in Beaumont, and the other is located in Jasper.

The Texas General Land Office was awarded $22 million to build Abby Court Apartments. Abby Court is a 210-unit rental complex in Beaumont located at 6120 Folsom Drive.

Those who would like to learn more about the Abby Court Apartments can either visit their website or call (409) 203-6400.

TGLO officials were awarded $15 million for the Jasper complex, the Maple Court Apartments. Those who would like to learn more can either go to the Maple Court website or call (409) 202-8444.

The Maple Court Apartments are located at 130 Rosewood Drive.

Both the Beaumont and Jasper apartment complexes provide affordable options for low to moderate income residents.

“It is nice to have quality units being put here,” Brittany Eck, Disaster Recovery, said. “You want to make sure those are going to last the full 20 years. So this is very high-quality living, and providing that comfortable and place that people want to live.”