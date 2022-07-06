A federal judge in Houston said Brian and Adam Jackson pose a threat to the community and ordered and called the insurrection "despicable."

A federal judge in Houston denied bond requests for Brian Scott Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Lejay Jackson, 42, during a court appearance Thursday. The judge said the two pose a threat to the community and called the insurrection "despicable."

Adam Jackson was seen crying in court when family characterization testimonies were read on the brothers' behalf.

Dozens of family members and friends of the brother were seen praying in the hallway before the hearing and then screaming and crying during it.

Both brothers are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and other related offenses.

Investigators say both men bragged on social media, posted videos and photos from D.C. and sent text messages about their roles in the riot.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said Brian hurled a flagpole at officers and Adam hurled a large object at officers before charging at the line of law enforcement with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield.

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a [expletive] shield, stole it from the [expletive] popo," the USAO said.

During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors said Adam admitted to deleting the videos after Bryan was arrested first.

According to investigators, he later deleted the video and tried to "unsend" messages bragging about his participation in the riot. They say he also asked others to delete videos and messages he'd sent to them.

Investigators said Adam Jackson also exchanged messages with someone a few days after the riot and said he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration. The other person asked Adam Jackson if he brought the riot shield home with him, and Jackson responded, “No, we left them. Cost to much to ship home lol.”

When asked if they got in any fights, Brian Jackson's profanity-laced reply included racist slurs about chasing Black people off the streets.

A witness who described themselves as "a distant relative" alerted authorities, according to court documents.

In the 17 months since the Capitol breach, more than 800 individuals have been arrested. More than 250 of them are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.