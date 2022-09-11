x
88-year-old man electrocuted at Buckner Calder Woods after touching downed powerline

12News reached out to Buckner Calder Woods regarding the incident, but they declined to comment.
BEAUMONT, Texas — An 88-year-old man was electrocuted at a Beaumont senior living community on Sunday.

It happened at Bucker Calder Woods. Officials told 12News the 88-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed powerline shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Calder Woods is located at 7080 Calder Avenue. The facility offers everything from independent living to assisted living and memory care, according to its website.

A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy. The man’s name is not being released pending family notification.

Officials are warning area community members to stay away from downed powerlines.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

