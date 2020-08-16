4-year-old child found dead in car in Vidor

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the child had been left in the car for several hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old child was found dead in a car in Vidor Saturday night.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies found the child in the car about 8 p.m. Saturday, August 15 on North Main Street in Vidor, Detective Joshua Lockett said in a news release.

The child had been left in the car for several hours, Lockett said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are still investigating the case.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device