Animal causes outage leaving 2600 Entergy customers without power in Vidor for several hours on Tuesday

An animal "caused an electrical short" and damaged some of Entergy's equipment according to the company's outage page.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 2,600 Entergy customers in Vidor spent several hours without power Tuesday after an animal caused an outage.

The outage began at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an animal "caused an electrical short" and damaged some of Entergy's equipment according to the company's outage page.

By 12:30 p.m. all power had been restored according to the outage page.

The company had previously estimated that all power will be restored by 1:30 p.m.

At 11:45 a.m. 2,665 remained without power in an area that stretched from as far south as along Terry Rd to as far north as the area of N. Tram Rd near Vista Ln.

Several Vidor ISD campuses, including the high school, middle school, junior high school and Oak Forest were affected but all campuses remain open according to a 10 a.m. post on the district's Facebook page.

MORE | Entergy Outage Map

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Here’s some tips from the Entergy website on how to stay safe during an outage…

Create an emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies.

Maintain supplies of healthy and filling snacks that don't require refrigeration, such as dried fruits, nuts and protein bars.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Learn about the emergency plans established in your area by contacting your state or local emergency management agency.

If you rely on anything that's battery-operated or power dependent, such as a medical device, have a backup plan.

Maintain backup generators according to manufacturers' recommendations and store an adequate supply of fuel in a safe place.

During an outage, disconnect or switch off appliances and electronic equipment that were running when the power went out. Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers to save cold air and preserve food longer.

Generators | Operate backup generators safely by following manufacturer's instructions. Don't attempt to connect your generator to the electrical system; it can backfeed to outdoor utility lines and injure or kill utility service personnel. An automatic transfer switch — installed by a qualified electrician — will help to ensure safe operation. Learn more here.

Refrigerated foods | Discard any perishable items in your refrigerator or freezer that may not be safe to consume. A refrigerator keeps food at a safe temperature for up to four hours during a power outage if it remains closed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends discarding foods such as meat, poultry and eggs if they've been above 40°F for more than two hours. Learn more here.