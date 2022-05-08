Port Neches Police investigating after 2-year-old girl drowns in kiddie pool on Saturday

It happened in the 2600 block of Mazur Drive.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after a little girl drowned in a kiddie pool the day before Mother's Day.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News the call came in shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Mazur Drive in Port Neches on Saturday. The girl was 2 years old, according to Chief Lemoine.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

