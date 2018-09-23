A semi tractor trailer clipped a tree on Avenue A in Beaumont Sunday morning.

The tree then fell and crushed the trailer, Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Jimmy Blanchard told 12News.

Avenue A between Easy Street and Irma Street, a neighborhood area just north of Lamar University, was closed after the incident.

Beaumont Fire-Rescue said that stretch of Avenue A should be reopened around 1 p.m.

Semi clips tree, tree falls and crushes trailer

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT