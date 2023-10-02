12News welcomes sports reporter Holton Pepper to its newsroom staff, Southeast Texas

The East Texas native will take on the role of 409Sports Reporter on Friday, October 6, during The 409Sports Blitz.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is thrilled to welcome Holton Pepper as the newest addition to its on-air team.

Pepper, an East Texas native, will be taking on the role of 409Sports Reporter on Friday, October 6, 2023, during live high school football coverage on The 409Sports Blitz.

Pepper’s Texas roots run deep, having grown up in the communities of Kilgore, Nacogdoches and Gladewater where he played varsity football and baseball for Sabine High School.

MORE | Follow Holton Pepper on Facebook

His small-town upbringing has given him a unique understanding of the rural Texas sports culture and the deep-seated passion for athletics that thrives in Southeast Texas.

Pepper went on to graduate from the sports broadcasting program at Full Sail University, which has prepared him to deliver top-notch coverage of the local sports scene.

In anticipation of his debut, Pepper expressed his excitement saying, “I’m blessed to be given the opportunity to work for 409Sports and 12News."

"I’ve always had a passion for high school sports, and I’m very excited to have the chance to highlight all the great stories in Southeast Texas.”

News director Ginny Sweeney also shared her enthusiasm for Pepper’s arrival, saying, “Holton’s East Texas roots, coupled with his education in sports broadcasting, make him an ideal player for our 409Sports coverage. We are confident he will bring a fresh perspective and high level of energy to our broadcasts.”

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Pepper’s addition to the 409Sports team marks an exciting new chapter for 12News and Southeast Texas viewers can look forward to his engaging reporting style and in-depth analysis as he covers the thrilling world of local sports.