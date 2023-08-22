12News welcomes Kyle Orr as its latest reporter in the newsroom

He comes to us from the University of North Texas in Denton, where he earned degrees in criminal justice and media arts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kyle Orr has joined the 12News team as a reporter so you'll soon be seeing more of him helping us put Southeast Texas first by covering news that's important to you.

He comes to us from the University of North Texas in Denton, where he earned degrees in criminal justice and media arts. While there he worked as a reporter, producer and anchor for the student run TV station, North Texas Television, covering stories in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

He grew up in Crosby before attending Lone Star College for several years and then joining the U.S. Marines.

Orr served as a crewman and crew chief on an "assault amphibious vehicle", known to Marines as an "Amtrac," for several years and then worked in the restaurant industry.

He then went back to school at UNT to finish his education.

