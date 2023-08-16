Balloons released, trees planted in memory of 2 Anahuac High School students killed in a fiery wreck

Hundreds of Anahuac Panther black and gold balloons were released in memory of Treveyn Williams and Ja'Vion West.

ANAHUAC, Texas — The Anahuac community continues to mourn the tragic death of two Anahuac High School students killed in a wreck on Saturday night.

Treveyn Williams Ja'Vion West died at the scene of a fiery wreck along FM1985 just over 20 miles from the campus on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A third Anahuac High School student is in critical condition in a Houston hospital fighting for his life following the wreck that also injured a man driving a tractor.

All three teens played football for the school.

On Wednesday, the community gathered at the basketball court in Anahuac to express their love for the two students, whose presence and dedication on and off the field left a lasting impact on everyone who knew them.

Hundreds of Anahuac Panther black and gold balloons were released.

Student and football player Luke Rivon says all three boys were his friends.

"Me and Treveyn played sports together since middle school, elementary. Ja'Vion just moved here but he was really like focused and hard working," Rivon said. "It's just good, like, you know, everybody comes together in times like this, that's good for like the community. Everybody's gotta stick together."

Community is what those impacted by this tragedy are leaning on as they grieve.

"This is a sad day, but we came together as a community and it came out very nice," said aunt Keisha Carrington.

Footballs were even signed to be laid to rest with Williams and West.

The night after the boys died, the Kyle White Stadium was full of love for the fallen and injured players as the district's superintendent, parents, teachers and classmates gathered at the football field.

As darkness fell upon the stands a sea of flickering candles, many held by classmates wearing their senior shirts, lit up the stands as the community prayed for the students and their families.

Members of the Anahuac Fire Department and the Anahuac Chamber of Commerce organized the vigil.

"Our hearts ache for the untimely loss of these young lives. We send our heartfelt prayers, love, and deepest condolences to the families, friends, teachers, teammates, and everyone affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy," said the Anahuac Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post announcing the vigil.

One parent previously told 12News that the car's driver was her daughter's best friend. Since learning of the tragic news she says she has been trying to ease the pain for others.

The only way through is by supporting each other she said.

The district will have additional counseling services available this week for students and staff at the high school according to a statement.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate the wreck which happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday along FM1985 just west of Texas Highway 124 about eight miles south of Winnie.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.