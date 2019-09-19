BEAUMONT, Texas — We are evacuating our station due to flooding.

As a result, we are not in our regular newscast. Instead, we are broadcasting the news from our sister station, KHOU 11, out of Houston.

We will be back on the air as soon as possible.

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Vidor, Rose City and Fannett are under a a flash flood emergency.

The National Weather Service noted that “torrential flooding rainfall” would be occurring over the next few hours.

Flooding around 12News

