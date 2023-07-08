50 years after victim of Houston 'Candy Man' killer Dean Corll was found, there's a new sketch in efforts to identify him

Example video title will go here for this video

In one of the darkest chapters in Houston history, dozens of boys in the Heights began disappearing in the 70s, lured by a sadistic serial killer.

Five decades later, the last one found is still known only as John Doe 1973.

Some of them had been reported missing by their families but were written off by police as runaways.

Henley and David Brooks, 18, admitted they helped Corll kidnap, torture and kill dozens of young males from 1970 to 1973. For two days, they led shocked investigators to one gravesite after another, 28 bodies in all. They said the victims, who became known as the Lost Boys, were tortured and raped before they were killed.

The Houston Mass Murders came to light on Aug. 8, 1973, when police were called to Corll's home on Lamar Street in Pasadena. Henley, 17, was standing over the body of Corll, 38. Henley told police that he shot him six times in self-defense. But that's not all.

The victims, ages 13 to 20, were lured away from the Heights and murdered by Dean Corll -- who became known as the Candy Man -- and his accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Owen Brooks.

Fifty years ago this week, two teen serial killers led police to the bodies of 28 boys and young men buried in gravesites across the Houston area, including a boat storage shed , the Sam Rayburn Reservoir and a High Island beach on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Who is John Doe 1973? : Trying to put a name with a face

Forensics scientists with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, are determined to put a name with the victim's face.

“We remain hopeful that this young man’s family and friends are still looking for him,” NCMEC Forensic Services supervisor Carol Schweitzer said. “He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors or friends that have always wondered what happened to him. This young man’s friends and classmates would be in their late 60s to early 70s and we hope that this new imagery reaches them and helps bring in that one single lead needed to resolve this case.”

NCMEC forensic artists have created a new reconstruction image of what John Doe 1973 might have looked like.

Investigators believe he was between 15 and 18 years old at the time of his death and had likely been dead about a year before he was found. He had brown hair, approximately seven inches long with brown eyes.

The victim also had a mild form of spina bifida, which may have caused him lower back pain or affected his stride. It's also possible it didn't cause any noticeable symptoms.

They also worked with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to create digital reconstructions of the items found with John Doe: red, blue and turquoise striped Catalina swim trunks with a silver buckle that had wings on it; a 70s style, khaki, long-sleeved shirt with a large peace sign over a red, white and blue USA on the back; and brown cowboy boots with the word “NEOLITE” on the heel.

The shirt had Western-style pearl buttons on the front pockets and tiny lettering under the peace sign believed to be LB, H or 4, MF, possibly a military reference.