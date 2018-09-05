GONE COLD | A lake with no leads: Who killed the Dermonds?

Once a detective always a detective. But, for Sills, this is first.

A cold case.

In fact, of the 14 murders in his county over his 21 years as sheriff, 12 have been solved. Only two—the Dermonds—remain.

His motto has always been, we "better have something before the blood dries," Sills recites in a thick southern drawl through his snow-white mustache.

But all clues have dried up and for the first time in his 44 years in law enforcement, and he’s at a stalemate.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has never had a cold case in his files... until now.

Just down the road from a roadside produce stand featuring raw honey as a delicacy, is the Sheriff's Office and jail. Black and white deputy cruisers are lined up in single-file rows next to the red brick building.

Just before entering the double doors, a daunting silver Sheriff’s Department star can’t help but greet its visitors.

A faded “REWARD” flyer is pinned to bulletin board straight ahead, featuring a color photo of the couple—donning pearls, a suit and tie and smiles—and offering $45,000 for information directly leading to the arrest and prosecution of the murderer(s).

A door at the end of the hallway, is a canvas for a Scotch-taped an election flyer with a black and white headshot of a younger Sills.

ELECT HOWARD SILLS, SHERIFF, PUTNAM COUNTY – EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION, INTEGRITY– “Professional Law Enforcement for Putnam.”

Someone has penned RE- and ED on both sides of the word “ELECT.”



Just above, a meme, also taped to the door, states, “CRIMINALS BEWARE!”

It’s a daily reminder of Sills’ duty to the county each day.

His walls are covered in framed memories of hard-fought arrests and “Sheriff of the Year” plaques. Below, his office floor is cluttered by stacks of white cardboard boxes labeled, “Dermond.”

Piles of paperwork from those boxes are chaotically strewn across his sturdy wooden desk—all within reach at a moment’s notice in case a new tip comes in to solve the case.

Hundreds have been interviewed.

Everyone has been cleared.

There are no suspects.

There is no clear motive.

“I go to sleep every night thinking about this case…and I wake up every morning thinking about this case," Sills said in 2014. "And I'm not exaggerating at all.”

Four years later, not much has changed.



Sills holds the phone to his ear, which meets his fading blonde, turned-white hair. His large blue eyes peer above his thin, round glasses to look over some notes.

His exclusive gold star badge is clipped to his jacket's handkerchief pocket.

Donning a gray suit and maroon, patterned tie, with freshly polished, black cowboy boots, the sheriff swivels to the desk behind him in his squeaky, black chair.

He slides open the top draw and grabs his gun for his holster, before heading out the door to again drive past the house and community where the Dermonds once lived.

It’s noon when he leaves the confines of his office in his black Suburban.

After a quick pit stop at the local post office, he heads to a rustic, roadside BBQ joint for a quick lunch.

Just outside Old South BAR*BE*QUE, where they boast, “We’re smoking the good stuff,” everyone greets Sills with, “Hello, sheriff!”

He has a few hearty laughs with his constituents and then heads inside.

The place is a dive, but the undeniable aroma wafts from the kitchen where fresh pork skins, baby back ribs and pulled pork sandwiches are made, and served with Brunswick stew, a side of coleslaw and a heaping dish of warm, homemade peach cobbler.

After lunch, the sheriff pulls into the gated community, where the security guard on duty insists he shows his badge before lifting the lever for entrance.

Sills makes a snide remark about it not being so secure when the Dermonds were here.

One piece of the puzzle he will never have is the security video from the gated community.

The community’s security cameras were running at the time that the Dermonds were killed, however due to a storm a few weeks earlier, they were not recording.

As he drives around the shaded cul-de-sac, he remembers that 2014 day when the mailbox had a different last name.

And he remembers that this isn’t over.

“The killers are still out there,” he said.

The crime.

Since the coroner did not find any evidence of trauma to Russell’s body that could cause his death, and with a lack of evidence at the scene, Sills is confident that the decapitation occurred after Russell was already deceased.

And since his shirt contained gunshot residue, his death was likely caused, Sills surmised, by a gunshot wound to the head. Further, he believes that Dermond was decapitated after he was murdered in an attempt to hide evidence, such as a gunshot wound and bullet.

Both murders were likely committed at another site other than their home—and that it was not a random crime, Sills said.

“Mrs. Dermond, the injuries she sustained, almost certainly should have left some physical evidence that wasn’t present at the home. So, she might not have been murdered there. Or neither he. All we know is Mr. Dermond’s head was removed there. There’s physical evidence of that,” he said.

“And there really isn’t physical evidence of anything more than that at this home and obviously she was found some five miles to six miles away, and had been disposed of by boat. It literally could have happened on a boat. It could have happened anywhere, but somewhere in the vicinity of that.”

Sills described the upscale neighborhood as practically crime-free, but with easy access by car, foot or by boat.

Although there is a guard house at the main entrance to the community, there is no gate keeping visitors from approaching the community from the lake.

Based on his investigation, Sills has narrowed the time-frame of the crime to somewhere between 4:30 p.m., on Friday, May 2—when the mail was delivered—to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 3, when the couple did not show up for the party.

In May 2015, it came out that a mystery man was spotted on the Dermonds’ property around the time of their murders.

Sills interviewed him, but no arrest was made.

He’s confident that there is more than one assailant he is hunting.

“There’s no way one person did this. I’m not going to say it’s absolutely physically impossible, but it’s highly unlikely,” he said.

The couple moved to Eatonton, Ga., and built their million-dollar Reynolds Plantation's Great Waters home in a cul-de-sac, overlooking Lake Oconee. It was wooded and very private. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)

The motive.

There have been several theories—a New Jersey mob, a drug dealer seeking revenge, a family member—but nothing ever panned out, mainly because there is no glaring motive.

At one point in 2014, Sills believed that the Dermonds died after a botched robbery extortion – in which the Dermonds were unable to deliver the cash or valuables demanded of them.

“Their finances and expenditures are remarkably routine,” Sills said, after sifting through 80 years-worth of the couple’s financial records.

Furthermore, the couple had no discord in their marriage or any signs of mental or physical illnesses.

Unfortunately, Sills said, there is a lack of evidence to pinpoint a plausible reason for their deaths.

The investigation.

Investigators sifted through dozens and dozens of pictures and countless telephone records.

No fingerprints were found at the scene.

No foreign DNA was found at the scene.

No eye-witnesses came forward.

Hundreds of people were interviewed.

“The boxes are nothing but files with interviews after interviews after interviews of people. There's nothing magical in these boxes,” Sills said pointing to the many heaps of boxes littering his office.

The sheriff has started looking outside the box and outside of Georgia for help. And possibly a magical answer.

“Right now, we’re following up on cases that are similar – and let me stress, there haven’t been any cases that are truly similar – but every time an elderly couple is murdered or something like that – one in North Carolina recently – and I’ve followed up on there. Anything that looks like it remotely might be some type of decapitation when we’re hearing about something like that we’re following up on it, but in reality, that’s about all we’re doing right now.”

Sills has continuously utilized the FBI—as well as reached out to forensic experts in China and law enforcement in London on this case.

But they can only assist with evidence that is available.

“I wish it had not been three four days before we had been called. I wish the cameras had been working at the security house at Reynolds. I wish these people had used their cell phones and things more than they did. I wish we had some eye witnesses that saw something. My wish list goes on and on. And I sure as hell hope I haven’t overlooked something,” Sills said.

At the end of the day he’s counting on someone coming forward to help solve the case.

“It’s coming up on four years. I know that more so than anybody. I hope very desperately we get a call,” he said.

The Dermonds adored their nine grandchildren. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)