x
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination coming to Jefferson County this week

Vaccinations at the Jefferson County Health Department's Mobile Medical Unit will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 by appointment only since supplies are limited.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Public Health Department's Mobile Medical Unit will be starting to give COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. 

Mobile vaccinations will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 by appointment only since supplies are limited. 

 Anyone who is interested being vaccinated should contact the Mobile Unit at (409) 554-6360 for an appointment. 

Here's the mobile unit's schedule for the next two weeks: 

  • Tuesday, March 9 at the Jefferson County Precinct 4 Service Center's front parking lot, located at 7780 Boyt Road in Beaumont.
  • Wednesday, March 10 at the First Baptist Church Bevil Oaks, located at 7725 Sweetgum Road in Beaumont. 
  • Thursday, March 11 Location at the First Baptist Church of Hamshire, located at 25304 Highway 124 in Hamshire. 
  • Tuesday, March 16 at the First Baptist Church Nome, located at1985 Louisiana Street in Nome.
  • Thursday, March 18 at the Jefferson County Water Control, located at 3707 Central Boulevard in Nederland.

