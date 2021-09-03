Mobile COVID-19 vaccination coming to Jefferson County this week

Vaccinations at the Jefferson County Health Department's Mobile Medical Unit will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 by appointment only since supplies are limited.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Public Health Department's Mobile Medical Unit will be starting to give COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Mobile vaccinations will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 by appointment only since supplies are limited.

Anyone who is interested being vaccinated should contact the Mobile Unit at (409) 554-6360 for an appointment.

Here's the mobile unit's schedule for the next two weeks:

Tuesday, March 9 at the Jefferson County Precinct 4 Service Center's front parking lot, located at 7780 Boyt Road in Beaumont.

Wednesday, March 10 at the First Baptist Church Bevil Oaks, located at 7725 Sweetgum Road in Beaumont.

Thursday, March 11 Location at the First Baptist Church of Hamshire, located at 25304 Highway 124 in Hamshire.

Tuesday, March 16 at the First Baptist Church Nome, located at1985 Louisiana Street in Nome.

Thursday, March 18 at the Jefferson County Water Control, located at 3707 Central Boulevard in Nederland.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device