Hardin County Health Department holds 'Pack the Church Bus' vaccine clinic for senior citizens

Several Southeast Texas churches provided transportation to give older residents the opportunity to get their shot of hope along with their church family.

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Hardin County Health Department teamed up with the First United Methodist Church in Kountze to "Pack the Church Bus" and give senior citizens a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many residents in Hardin County expressed relief after receiving the coronavirus vaccine Sunday.

Travis Dunkin was one of the people who was vaccinated. He said it was a simple, quick and easy process.

"It was nice, smooth and fast," he said. "It wasn't a big line. It was just, sign the papers, get your shot and wait your 15 minutes."

The event lasted from noon to 2 p.m. and was open to all Southeast Texas churches. Several churches provided transportation, giving older residents the opportunity to get their shot of hope along with their church family.

Hardin County COVID coordinator Kallyn McDaniel said clinics dedicated to senior citizens allows them to hone in on their needs.

"Clinics like this really help the community with helping people 65 and up have access," she said. "A shorter time, not having the long lines of the nine to five, keep them a little bit smaller so we can help them with their mobility, we can go out to the cars and give them shots if we need to."

Almost 100 people were vaccinated within the first hour, Hardin County Health Director Sharon Whitley said.

Sunday's event is something the Hardin County Health Department wants to continue to do in the future, she said.

"I learned that the seniors are interested in getting the vaccine," Whitley said. "Churches such as the one that helped me today, First United Methodist Church, are interested in helping.

"As long as we have churches and other organizations that are willing to assist us, we would love to work with them."

As of Sunday, no future date has been set for another "Pack the Bus" event.