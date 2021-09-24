Beaumont Public Health Department to begin administering Pfizer booster shots

Those who would like to get a booster shot will have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Public Health Department will begin administering booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those that are eligible.

The plan is to begin administering the doses during the week of September 26. Those who would like to get a booster shot will have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record.

Eligibility for the booster according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention criteria are:

Those older than 64 who are in long term care setting

Those between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions

Those between he ages of 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions

Those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional setting

Health officials advise that those seeking to receive the booster wait at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Southeast Texans are also asked to talk to their primary care physicians to see if they are a candidate for the booster.

Those who want to schedule an appointment can call 409-654-3647.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

From a City of Beaumont news release:

COVID-19 Vaccination-Pfizer-BioNTech Booster

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Beaumont Public Health Department will start administering the booster dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a booster dose.

Currently, eligibility for the Booster is based on the criteria below outline by CDC:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.