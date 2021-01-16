Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has now hit home in the Texas legislature. Representative Joe Deshotel tested positive for the virus this week after leaving the state capitol.

Getting one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine does not necessarily mean you are off-limits from the coronavirus. Health officials are not the only ones who can attest to this. Rep. Deshotel had already received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine when he tested positive.

"Well I had a test on Monday, the day before the legislative session started, which showed that I was negative," Deshotel said. "On Thursday, when we adjourned and I was headed out, I say I'm going to just get another test.

"You know, I just had one, and I was quite surprised that it came positive."

The test results came as a surprise, he said, because in December he was vaccinated with his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Levin said even with one "shot of hope," people are not completely immune to the virus.

"Vaccines basically just cause the body to produce antibodies so that if an infection does occur, the body is primed and ready to go," he said.

However, the vaccine does help with symptom control.

"The vaccine is supposed to somewhat prohibit the development of those physical symptoms, such that maybe you might not even know you have [it]," Levine said. "So that's the beauty of the vaccine.

Deshotel is experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19.

"I do feel fine," he said. "It feels like I'm coming down with a cold, and some slight pain in my upper back."

Even when you do get vaccinated, COVID-19 precautions should not go out the window.

"A big part of this pandemic is obviously spreading of the virus to people that have had no exposure or have no protection," Levine said. "So, yes you still have to wear a mask."

Although Deshotel contracted COVID-19 in the middle of his vaccination process, Dr. Levin said he will be able to move forward with the second vaccine dose.