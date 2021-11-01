Residents, staff at Pelican Bay Assisted Living in Beaumont given COVID-19 vaccine

The facility's executive director said residents and team members were given information last week about the shot's benefits ahead of Monday's optional clinic

BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff and residents at a Beaumont assisted living facility had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

Tab Werner is the executive director at Pelican Bay Assisted Living and Memory Care.

He said team members and those living at Pelican Bay were given the option to be part of Monday's clinic.

"We're excited to announce today that we have teamed up, Pelican Bay and Meridian Senior Living, with CVS Pharmacy to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to both our residents and our staff," Werner said.

Werner said everyone received information last week about the pros of getting the shot.

"We've done education with both our staff and residents last week on the benefits of receiving the COVID vaccine, it's up to them to decide whether they like it or not," Werner said.

He said he feels it is an important step to help protect those living and working at the facility.

"I'm gonna be the first one to get it today," Werner said. "I think it's just another preventative measure to ensure the safety of our residents and our staff."