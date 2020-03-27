BEAUMONT, Texas — Campuses across the nation are switching over to online learning as schools continue to shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The College of Education at Lamar University is helping educators across the state make the switch as simple as possible.

The resources range from lesson plans, video tutorials, and even worksheets for kids in pre-k through the 12th grade. The best part is, they're free.

Dr. Kenneth Young is an associate professor of educational leadership at Lamar. He says a large portion of the school districts in Texas already use technology to some extent.

"But to have to make this shift from face to face educational setting to online instruction in this very short amount of time is an incredible challenge," Young said.

Dr. Young and other faculty members at Lamar began offering online resources to help educators effectively set up their new online classrooms.

This includes worksheets available at the click of a button,and lots of virtual meetings.

After only a week, Lamar University is estimating anywhere from 250 to 500 educators that have benefited from these resources. There's no way to know for sure, since the social media posts are constantly being shared.

"They do what teachers do, they have come together, these individual campuses are coming up with plans and creating some deliveries, some great content. It’s been pretty amazing to watch and to be a part of," Young said.

These tools are also available to parents that are homeschooling kids.