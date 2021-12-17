Why some experts say the omicron variant shouldn't stop your travel plans?

However, immunocompromised people are anyone traveling with unvaccinated children should take a closer look at the risks involved before heading out.

HOUSTON — The omicron variant is spreading, but some experts say it's still OK to travel this holiday season.

A COVID-19 surge in parts of the U.S. and a new variant emerging has some people wary about the annual tradition of traveling for the holidays. However, health experts say it is safe for a lot of people to go ahead with their travel plans.

An internal medicine doctor told Reuters that if you are fully vaccinated and had a booster, it is safe to travel if you take precautions.

COVID tests, outdoor activities

As you can imagine, the CDC recommends unvaccinated people not travel and they should get the vaccine as soon as possible. If you must travel, take a test before and after your trip. If you are gathering with unvaccinated family and friends, you can minimize risk by sticking to outdoor activities, wearing a mask and using rapid tests.

Research state rules

Before you leave, you will want to research the rules for where you are going. Most states don't restrict domestic travelers, but Hawaii does require proof of vaccination or a negative test. Moreover, some states have strict regulations for who can enter places like stores, restaurants and sporting events.