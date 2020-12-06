BRIDGE CITY, Texas — In a tweet on Thursday, Bridge City High School announced that senior prom will be canceled after 'a large number of students' were exposed to COVID-19.

Prom was scheduled for Friday, June 17. In the tweet, BCHS said there's 'reason to believe some of' the students have symptoms of the coronavirus.

'This is not a decision that was reached lightly' according to the statement. The event was canceled in 'an effort to ensure graduation occurs on June 20.'

The high school's baccalaureate service is tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, June 17.

Bridge City High School's 2020 graduation is set for June 20 at 8 p.m. at H.N. Litton Field at Larry Ward Stadium. There are 'very specific guidelines' for attendance according to Bridge City High's website.

