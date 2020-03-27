BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has issued a stay-at-home order for the city of Beaumont.

The order calls for only "essential businesses" to remain open and operational. Local officials will refer to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's list of "16 sectors deemed critical" to determine what is essential.

Grocery stores and restaurants (for take out, delivery & drive-thru) will remain open through the stay at home order.

12News has learned that the six-county Southeast Texas coronavirus task force, which includes Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Jasper, Newton and Tyler Counties, are strongly considering a stay at home order as well.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says he and other local judges have been talking with local doctors and other health care workers about coronavirus and the need to help stop the spread.

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells 12News that a "very strict order" will be announced later Friday for Hardin County residents.

The Beaumont order from Mayor Ames comes after the first death linked to COVID-19 in Southeast Texas.

It also comes after a group of local doctors and nurses told 12News they wanted local leaders to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Texas.

After telling 12News they were worried to do their jobs, 49 physicians and 9 nurse practitioners called on Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties to issue a stay at home order consistent with the one issued by Harris County.

The stay at home order in Harris County allows only pre-assigned cirtical infrastructure as listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to remain open and for people to remain in their individual residences unless absolutely necessary.

"The threat of COVID-19 in our communities is real and must be taken seriously," the doctors said in their letter. "Many people are unable to get tested due to lack of resources, and there is likely a vast underestimation of how widespread this is in our region. We should do everything possible to ensure the safety of all and to avoid overwhelming our healthcare facilities."

FULL LETTER FROM LOCAL DOCTORS:

We, the undersigned physicians and healthcare providers, are calling on the surrounding counties including Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange, to immediately issue a Stay at Home order consistent with the one issued by Harris county, which allows only pre-assigned critical infrastructure as listed by the US Department of Homeland Security National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to remain open and for people to remain in their individual residences unless absolutely necessary.The threat of COVID-19 in our communities is real and must be taken seriously. Many people are unable to get tested due to lack of resources, and there is likely a vast underestimation of how widespread this is in our region. We should do everything possible to ensure the safety of all and to avoid overwhelming our healthcare facilities. Our hearts go out to everyone in Southeast Texas who have already been affected by this virus and to their families and loved ones. Our hope is that we can mitigate the effects on our communities by taking quick and necessary action.

We would like to emphasize to our elected officials that under a public health crisis, the health and safety of the general public should take precedent to all other concerns. We are reliant on you to make the correct decisions during this critical time. We urge you to follow the examples put forth by our neighboring communities and issue a strong and enforceable Stay at Home order immediately.

Sincerely,

58 signatories (49 physicians, 9 NPs) as of 8:45am 3/27/20

