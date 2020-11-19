Grandson warning other families after his grandmother, BISD employee loses COVID-19 battle

"You don't really take anything seriously until it happens in your own home."

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Monday, Beaumont ISD transportation supervisor Sandra Robinson died with COVID-19.

It was her family's greatest fear come true.

For many, she was more than a bus driver. She was a confidant, leader and friend.

Her grandson Kevin wants to make sure people realize that when it comes to COVID-19, it can be a matter of life and death.

"She pretty much showed me what life had to offer. She was pretty much my mom," Kevin Robison said.

Robinson was committed to raising her grandson since he was nine years old. He wasn't her only 'child,' thought. For more than four decades, Robinson was a devoted member of Beaumont ISD's transportation team.

"She first started off as a bus driver. Her bus number was 127. Then she finally moved into the office position and became in charge of trips," Robinson said.

As much as Robinson loved her job, there was one thing that kept her on edge.

Her grandson said she "told me she was really nervous about COVID."

She received a positive diagnosis earlier in November, but that didn't stop her from doing what she loved.

"She was actually working from the hospital. She had her laptop, her radio, and her cellphone. So she was doing work," Robinson said.

On Monday, she lost her battle with COVID-19.

Her grandson believes she caught the virus on school grounds.

12News has reached out to reach BISD's spokesperson for confirmation, but so far, we haven't received a response.

In the meantime, Kevin is asking for more protection for front line workers.

He said he hopes his grandmother's story can encourage others to take every necessary precaution to keep themselves and their families safe.

"You don't really take anything seriously until it happens in your own home," Robinson said.

Robinson was 63 years old when she lost her COVID-19 battle. A visitation is set for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Calvary Mortuary.