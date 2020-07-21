Beaumont City Council votes to reopen several facilities on Aug. 1, including civic center, Jefferson Theatre

The Beaumont Event Centre, the Julie Rogers Theatre and the Jefferson Theatre are among those reopening next month

BEAUMONT, Texas — Event centers around the city will be able to reopen next month after a vote from Beaumont City Council on Tuesday.

After hearing from Beaumont Public Health Director Sherry Ulmer, the council voted to reopen a number of city facilities on August 1.

These include the Beaumont Civic Center, Sterling Pruitt Center, Jefferson Theatre, Beaumont Event Centre, the Julie Rogers Theatre and community centers.

On June 23, the council set July 31 as the last date for all city venues except the event center to be closed.

An item was added to the July 21 agenda to re-address that reopening date.

Council member Audwin Samuel suggested the reopening date be moved back and re-assessed every two week at council, and made a motion to keep the facilities closed.

Council member Mike Getz referred to moving the opening date as 'pulling the rug' out from under those who made reservations for the venues after the previous announcement about venues reopening on or after July 31.