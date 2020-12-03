BEAUMONT, Texas — Any new jury trials in Jefferson County have been suspended through the end of April amid the coronavirus threat.

Initially the decision was limited to civil trials after Administrative Judge Kent Walston released a statement citing health concerns and the spread of the virus.

All criminal court jury trials were then added to the suspension according to Jill Wiebusch, chief deputy at the Jefferson County District Clerk’s Office.

News release from Administrative Judge Kent Walston…

In response to the growing health concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and to protect the citizens of Jefferson County, the Civil District Courts, the Domestic Relations District Courts and County Court at Law No. 1 will not be calling any jury trials for the remainder of March nor in the month of April.

As this situation continues to develop, we will continue to monitor and assess the concerns of our county and its citizens.

Each Court will exercise its own discretion on a case-by-case basis regarding hearings and the calling of bench trials. This statement applies only to the following Courts which includes the 58th, 60th, 136th, 172nd, 279th and 317th District Courts.

This statement also applies to County Court at Law No. 1.

